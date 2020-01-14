Bhopal: Central agencies lay hands on honey-trap episode

BHOPAL: Central agencies have begun to tighten their noose around the accused in honey-trap episode by quizzing some of them.

After the income-tax department, the ED, too, swing into action. During the quizzing of an accused Shweta Jain, her foreign jaunts have come to light. Some other people sponsored such visits.

The names of politicians and officers have also figured in the episode.

When the I-T officials complete the quizzing, they will inform the Ed about it that facts about money trail may come to light.

Since the women involved in the racket got money through Hawala, the I-T officials are tightening their noose around the accused.

Nevertheless, the SIT, probing the honey-trap case, did not want that the I-T officials should quiz the accused.

I-T department shot off letters to the SIT twice seeking help from it, but the SIT did not even reply to those letters.

I-T department got an order from the court under section 131 for quizzing the accused.

Those who have given money may also be questioned on the basis of information provided by the female accused in the episode.

After quizzing the women, the I-T department laid their hands on the information that was so far with the SIT.

From the statements of the I-T officers, the names of many people who have relationship with those women have surfaced.

According to sources, during her quizzing on Monday, Shweta Jain could not say anything about the money trail.

They also wanted to know from Shewta the names of those who had given her money and how much was the amount. The same questions were also asked to Arati Dayal, another accused.

I-T officials are probing into the properties of these women. Perhaps, because of the involvement of the IAS officers, the Central agencies have intervened in the matter. They will also question Shweta Swapnil Jain, an accused in the case.