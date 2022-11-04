Bhopal: Celebrities to be held accountable for publicity of bad products, services

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Food and Civil Supplies Minister Bisahulal Singh said provision had been made to check publicity of products and services.

If any popular person does publicity of a product or services or promotes it, which harms consumer, then celebrity will also be held responsible along with manufacturer and service provider,” Singh said while addressing two-day workshop on, Challenges in implementing Consumer Protection Act 2009, at National Law Institute University on Friday.

He said in a globalised economy, with rise in consumer items and services, consumer problems are also increasing. In the changed scenario, consumers should know that what precautions should be taken while purchasing goods. If consumer faces problem, then he should know that how it could be solved. This kind of information should also reach consumers.

He said consumer could lodge complaint at online forum. Through E-dakil portal, online arrangement for lodging complaint has started in the state. “This is a unique initiative in the direction of protection of consumer rights,” he added.

The workshop was inaugurated by Principal Secretary Food and Consumer Protection Faiz Ahmad Kidwai. Vice- Chancellor Professor Vijay Kumar and Professor Rajiv Khare was also present.