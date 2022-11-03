Bhopal: Rs 1,070 cr Tamot textile project to generate job opportunities says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the state government will provide all facilities to industries which will provide employment to residents of the state.

Reiterating that his government’s priority is to generate maximum employment opportunities for the youths of the state, the chief minister said that new investments and ventures were constantly being brought to the state. “Yesterday (Wednesday) I was in Panna, today I am in Tamot and tomorrow I will start a new venture investment in Pithampur, industrial area of Dhar,” said Chouhan.

The chief minister was addressing the launch of a project Rs 1070 crore by Sagar Textile Manufacturing Private Limited’s new at Tamot in Goharganj tehsil of Raisen district on Thursday.

“Madhya Pradesh is one of the 10 leading states in the textile industry. We are trying our best to reach the top position. Presently the textile products of MP are being exported to different countries of the world and have also made their own identity,” said Chouhan.

More than 3000 youths of the state would get direct employment and the project will generate indirect employment for hundreds of people, said the chief minister, adding that the industry will hemp in the all-round development of the area.

The CM also praised the Sagar Group for employing 60 per cent of women workers and making the campus drug-free. The chief minister said that his childhood memories were associated with the Tamot area as it was his maternal home and he had spent quite a time of his life there.

Addressing the gathering, industrial policy and investment promotion minister Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon said many youths of the area would get employment with the start of a new textile project. Along with this there will be all-round development of the area, said the minister.

A decision will be taken soon on the demand of the industry to supply water from Ratapani Dam. MLA Surendra Patwa demanded to open a plastic park located near Tamot to the public.