Bhopal: CBI launches loan distribution campaign

BHOPAL: Central Bank of India (CBI) launched its ‘Double Delight’ a loan distribution campaign for the customers on Thursday.

Under this campaign, along with personal loan facilities such as home loans, vehicle loans, MSME loans for small scale industries will be made available to the customers.

Executive Director, BS Shekhawat was chief guest of the inaugural ceremony held at the Town Hall.

Shekhawat said that according to the Reserve Bank of India, home loans, vehicle loans and MSME loans will be provided by the bank at repo related interest rates.

He added that the interest rate of the bank is very competitive and that the home loan facility is being given at 8% interest rate which is the lowest in the banking industry.

He appealed to all the branch managers to give maximum loans at low interest rate and give benefits of the process fee to their customers.

Field general manager, SD Mahrukar proposed the vote of thanks.