Bhopal: CBI Gets Four Days Remand Of 7 Accused In NHAI Bribery Case

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Seven accused in the NHAI bribery case were sent to police remand till June 14 by a special CBI court here on Monday.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had arrested general manager and project director, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Chhatarpur, while accepting bribe of Rs10 lakhs from accused employees of a private company for showing undue favours to the said company, on Saturday.

The CBI also arrested six other accused including an NHAI consultant and resident engineer, four employees of the private company, in the said case of bribery.

The CBI has registered a case on June 8, against 10 accused including 7 arrested accused and private company and its two directors on allegations that two directors of the said private company in conspiracy with its accused employees have been obtaining undue favours by paying undue advantages to accused NHAI officers for obtaining final handing over as well as issuance of no objection certificate and processing of the final bill in respect of Jhansi-Khajuraho Project awarded to the said private company by NHAI.

CBI laid a trap and caught the accused, GM and Project Director Chattarpur Purushottam Lal Choudhary, red-handed while accepting bribe of Rs10 lakh from employees of private company.

Searches are being conducted at premises of the accused persons at various locations, including Chhattarpur, Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra and Gurugram and incriminating documents, including the digital devices have been recovered.