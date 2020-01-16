Bhopal: CBI chargesheet SAIMS chief Bhandari, Trivedi in Vyapam scam

BHOPAL: CBI on Tuesday filed a charge sheet in District and Sessions Court in connection with alleged irregularities in 2012 pre-PG medical test conducted by Vyapam.

CBI has chargesheeted Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Science (SAIMS) chairman Vinod Bhandari, and College GM Pradeep Raghuvanshi, former controller of Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board ( MPPEB) Pankaj Trivedi, system analyst Nitin Mahindra, Bharat Mishra (IG Sonali Mishra brother) and others.

Challan has been also filed against Neha Anand- daughter of senior IPS officer RK Shivhare and her husband Ajay Anand. Ajay and Neha were among the toppers securing 7th and 5th position respectively in the merit list. Neha had completed her MBBS from SAIMS and was undergoing her masters in obstetrics and gynecology from GRMC, Gwalior. Ajay after completing his MBBS from Guwahati was pursing masters in orthopedics from GMC, Bhopal.

Besides Naha and Ajay Anand, the other students against whom challan has been filed also include- Amit Jain, Somesh Maheshwari and Raghvendra Singh Thakur, Anurag Jain ( son of KC Jain, IAS), Rajendra Mandloi, Samir and Sunnu Juneja and their parents. Dr Abhijit Khanuja, Prakhar Singhal, Gurbit Singh Khanuja, Vivek Kumar Jain(Mul chand-Phul), Dr Ajay Jain, Vipin Goel, Dr Sanjiv Shilpkar, Kailash Chandra Jain, Dr Nishita Agrawal. The CBI has dropped the names of Dr Raghuvir Singh Tomar and Ashish Mehta from the charge sheet.

Special Task Force (STF) had filed a challan on February 22,2014 in the same case. As per STF findings, students were provided model answers ahead of the test and they allegedly paid huge amount to the tune of Rs. 3.5 to Rs 4 crore for the same. The STF even recovered Rs 1.88 crore.