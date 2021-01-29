Bhopal

Updated on

BHOPAL: Case registered against youth for harassing girl for over a month, accused on the run

By Staff Reporter

On Thursday, the girl was to appear in her exams when he met her in MP Nagar. The accused misbehaved with her after which she dialled 100 from her mobile number.

Representative pic
Representative pic

Bhopal: The Ashoka Graden police have registered a case against a youth for harassing a girl for over a month. The accused is a student of a private college in Bhopal. The girl studies in the same college.

Sub inspector Yogita Jain said accused was following her for over a month. On Thursday, the girl was to appear in her exams when he met her in MP Nagar. The accused misbehaved with her after which she dialled 100 from her mobile number.

A team of police reached the spot but the accused had fled by then, she said. The girl reached Ashoka Garden police station in the evening and lodged a complaint. Aaccused Vikas Yadav is on the run, said police.

(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in