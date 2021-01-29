BHOPAL: Case registered against youth for harassing girl for over a month, accused on the run

Bhopal: The Ashoka Graden police have registered a case against a youth for harassing a girl for over a month. The accused is a student of a private college in Bhopal. The girl studies in the same college.

Sub inspector Yogita Jain said accused was following her for over a month. On Thursday, the girl was to appear in her exams when he met her in MP Nagar. The accused misbehaved with her after which she dialled 100 from her mobile number.

A team of police reached the spot but the accused had fled by then, she said. The girl reached Ashoka Garden police station in the evening and lodged a complaint. Aaccused Vikas Yadav is on the run, said police.