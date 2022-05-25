Bhopal: Cancer patient gets stent implant at BMHRC

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 50-year-old female patient, suffering from advanced Gallbladder cancer has been treated successfully in Bhopal Memorial Hospital & Research Centre (BMHRC) with a stent implant, avoiding major surgery. The patient was treated free of cost under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana, according to doctors of BMHRC.

Dr Pramod Verma, acting HoD & assistant professor, gastro surgery department said, “A 50-year-old woman was suffering from advanced Gallbladder cancer. It had blocked her duodenum and liver. Due to this, the patient had almost given up eating and her health had deteriorated. We performed a laparoscopic bypass procedure (Gastrojejunostomy).”

Dr Radheshyam Meena, assistant professor, radiology department said, “The Common Bile Duct (CBD), which helps bile (fluid, that aids digestion) to reach the small intestine, was also blocked. As a result, the patient developed severe jaundice. We implanted a metallic stent in the patient's common bile duct through DSA (digital subtraction angiography) machine by interventional radiology technique, thus allowing the bile to reach the small intestine”.

“Implanting the stent was the only option, as the complication could not be cured by drugs and the patient was not in a condition to undergo major surgery. The procedure of stent of the common bile duct took only a few minutes and the patient was discharged the next day,” he added.

Published on: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 12:41 AM IST