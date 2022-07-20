Bhopal: Campion School organises investiture ceremony

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Campion School organised investiture ceremony at Loyola Auditorium on Wednesday.

About 446 students took pledge for 2022-23 academic session. School captain, assistant school captain, house prefects, assistant house prefects, class monitors, assistant class monitors, class captain, housemaster, assistant housemaster, house captain, librarians, assistant librarians, bus monitors, editors and school band members took the pledge under guidance of principal Fr Athnas Lakra SJ and ceremony coordinator Johnsy Koshy.

Aditya Shrivastava has been made the school captain and Aryan Kaushik is assistant school captain.

The ceremony began with the prayer song. Joint director, defence, Satellite Control Centre, ISRO, Bhopal, Vikram Sharma, was the chief guest. He is the ex-student of school.

The housemasters and house mistresses gave house flags to the newly nominated prefects. The newly nominated school officials pledged to keep up the school motto of loyalty, truth and honour.