Bhopal: Campion School lifts St Mariam Theresa Inter-School Volleyball trophy

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Campion School has won the St Mariam Theresa Inter-School Volleyball Tournament trophy.

The two-day tournament, which ended on Wednesday, was organised by Holy Family Convent Senior Secondary School, Bhopal.

Teams of 12 private and CBSE schools participated in the tournament. In the previous quarter’s final match, Campion beat Holy Family by 2-0. In the semi final match, Campion beat St Xavier 2-0. In the final match, Campion School beat Carmel Convent School Ratanpur by 3-1 and lifted the trophy.

Campionite Aditya Khumani bagged Best Player Award in the tournament. The volleyball players were coached by physical education teacher Vibhore Tiwari.

Principal Fr Athnas Lakra, Vice-Principal Fr Amritlal Toppo, and head of Physical Education Johnsy Koshy have congratulated and gave best wishes to all players and the coach.

