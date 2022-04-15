Bhopal: Campaign launched to strengthen care leavers’ network

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A network of youth, who have lived in child-care institutions till the age of 18 and are currently living independently, Care Leavers Network of Women, and Child Development Department, jointly organized a workshop on Thursday in Bhopal in collaboration with UNICEF and Udayan Care.

Thirty-two youths from Bhopal, Ujjain, Narmadapuram and Indore took part in the event. The main objective of the workshop was to enhance the leadership capabilities of the care leavers and to develop the future strategy of the organization.

Social worker and child-rights activist Prashant Dubey explained the characteristics of a leader and presented many examples for youths to learn from. The participants joined a group discussion, prepared the upcoming strategy and presented it to the joint director of WCD Vishal Nadkarni.

He highlighted the measures to strengthen the organisation of care leavers and link them with government schemes. He listened to their concerns and suggestions and apprised them about the efforts being made by the government at the state and national level.

Vandana Kandhari, UNICEF Delhi, Madhuri Rai, UNICEF Delhi and Adhvaita Marathe, UNICEF Madhya Pradesh were present in the workshop.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 10:30 PM IST