Bhopal: Calls to MPBSE helpline jump 4 times after release of exam dates

Bhopal (Madhya Pardesh): The number of calls on helpline of MP Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has shot up by almost four times since the announcement of examination dates.

The MPBSE had announced the dates of class 10 and 12 examinations in October. Since then, the helpline is receiving around 200 calls per day. Before the announcement of the exam dates, the number of callers was around 50 per day. The exams will start on February 15 and will finish on March 20, 2023.

Director of MPBSE, Hemant Sharma told Free Press that they have received 1.13 lakh calls since January this year to date. He said that most of the questions are about the time table of the exams and blueprint of the question papers.

Students want to know whether they can download the time table from the website of the MPBSE. They also want to know the changes made in the distribution of marks between practical and theory for private and regular students.

Most students are worried about preparing for ‘tough’ subjects like mathematics, English, biology and commerce. Subject-specific queries are diverted to the experts concerned, he added. The counsellors also give tips to the students on exam preparation, especially time and stress management. “We are also getting calls from students from other states mostly Uttar Pradesh and Bihar as well as other boards like CBSE,” he said.

The helpline is open from 8 am to 8 pm on all seven days a week including holidays. In all, 18 counsellors are available in three shifts of six hour each to answer questions of students. “As the exams draw closer, the number of calls will increase,” Sharma added.

What did students ask

· Where they can find the time-table

· How to prepare for ‘tough’ subjects

· What will be the blueprint of question papers

· How to manage time

. How to avoid stress