Bhopal: Cabinet nod for Mukhyamantri Nari Samman Kosh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State cabinet gave its nod on Wednesday for constitution of a "Mukhyamantri Nari Samman Kosh" as a part of Madhya Pradesh Women Finance and Development Corporation.

There will be a provision of a separate budget for the establishment expenditure.

The cabinet at its meeting chaired by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and held at Mantralaya on Wednesday also decided to continue the short term crop loan scheme for farmers on zero percent interest rate in the year 2022-23 as well.

Under Mukhyamantri Udhyam Shakti Yojana, two percent interest rate grant will be given on sanctioned bank loan to those women beneficiaries who have been benefitted from State Rural Livelihood Mission and National Urban Livelihood Mission, Mukhyamantri Udhyam Kranti and Mukhyamantri Women Empowerment scheme respectively.

Besides this, to bring Tejaswani Groups into livelihood mission fold, cabinet decided to provide Rs 10 crore from available fund of Tejaswani programme to Rural Livelihood Mission.

Under Mukhyamantri Bal Ashirwad Yojana, sponsorship (financial help) will be provided to those care leavers who are above 18 years of age and leaves Child care institutions. Likewise, sponsorship will be also provided to those orphan children who are 18 years of age and lives along with relatives or guardians.

Under the scheme, care leavers will get Rs 5000 per month maximum for a period of one year during internship. Likewise, on taking commercial training, Rs 5000 per month will be given for the period of two years.

Apart from this, Rs 5000 per month will be given to care leavers for livelihood on taking admission in NEET, JEE or CLAT syllabus.

Cabinet also decided to continue short term crop loan scheme on zero percent interest rate even in year 2022-23. This loan is given to farmers by cooperative banks, primary agriculture credit committees. Under the scheme, base rate will be 10 percent for year 2022-23. The due date for Kharif season 2022 will be March 28, 2023 and for Rabi season 2022-23, due date will be June 15, 2023. This scheme is in force from 2012-13 and on short term loan up to Rs 3 lakh, state government provides interest grant.

Read Also Bhopal: Satna official fined Rs 10K for denying accepting RTI application Rs 10 fee in cash