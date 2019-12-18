Bhopal: CAA is prepared to save extorted Hindus, says Gopal Bhargava

BHOPAL: Congress wants to protect the infiltrators while Citizen Amendment Act is prepared to save the extorted Hindus of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, said leader of opposition Gopal Bhargava.

BJP leaders including MLAs demonstrated at Roshanpura Square against the state government for not implementing the Act in state and later submitted a memorandum to governor after taking out a rally, on Tuesday.

While addressing a meeting Bhargava claimed that the state have to follow the Law and if the state fails to implement, Central Government can take action against the government.

Ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated “Many brothers and sisters had come to state after extorting from Pakistan. I was CM and I decided that they will not be thrown out from the state as their Visa is expired”.

He alleged Congress wants to put nation into communal fire, party is playing vote-bank politics.

He challenged the state government “Let us see who will going to push out our brother and sister out of state. CM Kamal Nath have to implement Act in the state, if not he will going to lose his right on sitting on constitutional post.”

BJP state president Rakesh Singh alleged statement of Nath is having no base, state is coupled to implement Act in state.

He thanked Prime Minister and home minister for the Act.