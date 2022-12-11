Bhopal: CA articleship reduced to 2 yrs, major changes in syllabus

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The period of articleship for CA students will be reduced from three to two years. In this period, the students will not be required to appear in any examination and will be able to focus on practical training.

Also, other major changes are being made in the syllabus and the examination scheme of the chartered accountant course to enable the future CAs to work anywhere in the world.

This was stated by vice-chairperson of Board of Studies of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) Vishal Doshi in a brief interview with Free Press on the sidelines of a two-day national conference that ended on Sunday. The theme of the conference was, The Vision of Aiming High. It was organised by ICAI at Samanvay Bhavan in the city.

He said that in the wake of technological changes, new laws and emergence of new expectations from CAs, the ICAI has decided to revise the syllabus after five years. “Earlier, we used to revise the syllabus once in every 10 years,” he said.

He said that currently, students could start their three-year articleship after clearing one of the two groups of subjects of the intermediate level. They can then clear the other group during articleship and take the final examination in last six months. “Now, the period of articleship will be reduced to two years but only students who have cleared both the groups will be allowed to register for articleship,” he said.

Doshi said that to reduce the burden on students, a four-paper self-paced online learning module would be introduced between the intermediate and the final levels. He also said that the CA students will now be able to take practical training in over 100 countries to enable them to work abroad.

Key changes:

* Period of articleship reduced from three to two years

* Training in insolvency and bankruptcy, forensic audit, forex management and sustainability accounting

* International exposure to CA students

* Diversification of course content in keeping with NEP