Bhopal: Bus driver loses control, rams into four vehicles

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A driver lost control and rammed the bus into four vehicles including cars and two-wheelers in Piplani on Sunday night, the police said. The driver is on the run. A case has been registered against the bus driver.

Investigating officer (IO) Ramraj Singh said that the bus carrying passengers was coming from JK Road and was heading towards Piplani petrol pump on Sunday night. At the same time, a resident of Bhawani Dham, named Santosh Batham was driving car on the road. The bus driver eventually lost control over the vehicle in front of Darbar hotel and rammed into Batham’s car first, followed by another biker, who was hit by the bus.

The driver decided to take the bus off-road, as the bus had lost control. Even after going off-road, another motorist and a car were hit by the bus, which came to a halt after colliding with a big stone.

Locals rushed to the spot and referred the injured people to the hospital. The police were informed, who reached the spot, seized the vehicle, and registered an FIR against bus driver.