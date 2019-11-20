Bhopal: Bureaucrats to run the show at civic bodies nearing end of tenure

BHOPAL: The municipal bodies in the state may witness administration by bureaucrats with no role of public representatives, as the dates of civic body polls are likely to get stuck.

Minister of urban administration Jaivardhan Singh has also concurred with the assessment and has said that the administrators will be deployed in all those municipal bodies that are nearing end of their tenures.

He said that until new council is formed by elections, administrators will run the civic bodies.

The matters related to municipal bodies are stuck in the court and until the final decision is pronounced, the civic bodies will be run by bureaucrats. The court has stayed a few proposals related to municipal bodies.

Now, if the tenure of the present councils end and polls are not announced the government will deploy administrator in the civic body.

In Bhopal, the court has stayed the proposal of another body in Bhopal. The state capital will also be run by an administrator.

The announcement of poll dates are a subject to the election commission now, and that the state government is now bent to announce the elections after formation of another municipal body in Bhopal. If the administrators are deployed, the issues pertaining to public grievances will be heard by bureaucrats and that the corproators and the mayor will have no say in them.

If the period ligers on for over a month the issues like sewage, water and sanitation will be badly hit.