Bhopal: Bureaucracy digs up ways to keep away from CM Helpline onus

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state bureaucracy continues to dig up ways to avoid the work related to public welfare. An example of it has come to light in connection with the plaints filed through CM Helpline.

The unsolved complaints will not be sent either to the principal secretary or to the head of the department.

The unsolved complaints filed through the CM Helpline will pass through four phases. Therefore, only four ways have been changed in the CM Helpline complaint solution system.

At the primary level, a junior officer will deal with the complaints. In the second level, another officer, whom the junior official reports, goes through the complaints. In the third level, the collector sifts through those plaints, and, in the fourth level, there is principal secretary or head of the department to see to it.

If the complaints are not worked out, they automatically reach the higher-ups. This has been changed.

The complaints, filed through CM Helpline, will automatically go to the third level. If they are not solved at the lower level, they are sent to the fourth level, which been categorized.

Only a few complaints will reach that stage, and the collectors will take a decision on the complaints to be sent to the fourth level.

The complaints, to be sent to the fourth stage, contain the policy matter and the budgets.

It is clear that the complaints related to people’s welfare will not go to the higher-ups. More than four lakh complaints, filed through CM Helpline, are pending.

The officials knew that if the people’s problems were not solved they would go to the higher-ups, which could result in punitive action. Nevertheless, from now on, most of the complaints related to people will go to the collector.

One of the reasons for changing the system is that the officers want to keep away from the work related to people.

If a complaint filed through CM Helpline is not solved, the official concerned gets dressing-down from the higher authorities and sometimes from the Chief Minister. Against this backdrop, the officials will shift their responsibility to the collectors.

System has been only categorized: Rastogi

Principal Secretary in Chief Minister’s Secretariat and lok seva prabandhan Manish Rastogi has said only level fourth has been categorized, but not done away with. According to Rastogi, when the complaints were not solved at the third level, they were sent to the fourth.

Nevertheless, only those complaints which are related to policy matters and budgets will be sent to the fourth level, and the rest of them will be worked out at the third level, he said.

