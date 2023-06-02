Bhopal: BTech, MBA graduates gave shape to mastermind’s plan in Piplani gold loan co. heist

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Five days after the arrest of all the accused involved in Piplani gold bank heist bid, which was committed in April 2023, shocking revelations have come to light. Senior officials of Bhopal Crime Branch revealed that the mastermind of the heist, who is incarcerated in a Bihar jail, used to operate a gang for committing gold thefts all across India, which comprised a total of 60 members. The officials added that majority members of the gang hold a BTech or MBA degree.

As revealed by the police earlier, four key accused involved in Piplani gold loan company heist case were arrested from Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan on Sunday. After the arrest, they told the police that the gang kingpin Subodh Singh with accomplice Sunny Singh (who are serving prison sentences in Beehur Jail in Patna), had hired 60 people and used to deploy them in groups of five to commit thefts and robberies at several banks and finance companies across the country. As majority of them were technically sound, they did not communicate with each other using a cell phone, but used to insert the SIM in a dongle to facilitate communication and give cops the slip.

The accused further stated that they were about to rob another finance company at Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan, but were collared by the Crime Branch before that. Post arrest, the Crime Branch team also seized pistols, jammers, GPS detectors and several arms from their possession.

To keep their identity concealed, mastermind Subodh Singh used to name them using numbers, sources in the Crime Branch told Free Press. They added that apprehending all the accused was quite an arduous task and the team had to stay in Jhunjhunu for ten days. The Crime Branch personnel were clad in traditional Rajasthani attire to conceal their identity, they said.

‘Mastermind, accomplice to be taken on transit remand soon’

Bhopal commissioner of police (CP), Harinarayanachari Mishra said that the mastermind of the heist along with his accomplice will be taken on transit remand soon.