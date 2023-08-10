Bhopal: BSP Holds Rally Against 'Atrocities' Committed On Dalits, Tribals

FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In Madhya Pradesh, I know only one Mama, the great freedom fighter Tantya Mama, said BSP National Coordinator, Akash Anand, while addressing a public meeting here on Wednesday. A memorandum was submitted to Governor of their demands.

On The International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Madhya Pradesh unit organised a peaceful march to protest against 'injustice and discrimination' faced by Dalits and indigenous communities in the country. The police raised barricades and stopped them in midway at tin shed to reach Raj Bhawan.

While addressing the public meeting, Anand said, when the BSP forms the government in the state, we will establish Tantya Mama Assistance Fund and provide education and essential aid to underprivileged, oppressed and disadvantaged child.

" BSP Treasurer CL Gautam stated that the Madhya Pradesh government was yet to fulfil the demand of providing 27 per cent reservation to the backward classes.

