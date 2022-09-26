Bhopal: Breach in Ban Sagar dam canal, no loss to life and property

Breach in Ban Sagar dam |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A breach in a canal of Ban Sagar dam in Sidhi on Monday morning prompted the authorities to divert overflowing water into a local nullah. No loss to property or life has been reported. It will take around a month to repair the damaged canal where a breach measuring around 2-3 meters has surfaced, said officials.

Speaking to Free Press, Sidhi collector Mujeeb Ur Rehman Khan said that the canal of Ban Sagar dam developed breach around 6.15 am. He said a breach developed in a stretch between two villages - Bada Ticket and Mawai. The overflowing water passed from close to some houses but had not entered the houses, he added. The overflowing water was diverted into a nullah, the water flow had receded by evening, said the collector.

Initially a breach had occurred in a canal in Uttar Pradesh where attempts were made to check water flow by placing boulders, however this increased pressure in the canal of Ban Sagar in Sidhi leading to breach in the canal, said the collector. Villagers alerted the local administration about breach and following which officials rushed to spot to control the situation.

He further said that a team has been deployed to repair the damaged part of the canal. There is a breach measuring 2-3 meters in the canal and it will take a month-long time to repair it, said the collector.

As breach in the canal has brought boulders along with water, hence there is need to clear the boulders. The estimate to repair the damaged canal will be prepared, said the official. Sources said that breach in the canal triggered panic in the area, however, canal water passed without harming the houses in the area.

