Bhopal: Brace for winter rain after three days

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): After three days, there are chances of rain and hailstorm in many districts in Madhya Pradesh, that is, from January 5-8. Gwalior recorded minimum temperature of 4.9 degrees Celsius while Nowgong recorded 5.5 degrees Celsius on Saturday night and early hours of Sunday. Similarly, Datia recorded minimum temperature of 7.1 degrees Celsius and Pachmarhi recorded 8 degrees Celsius.

According to meteorological department, a western disturbance has become active in north India due to which the moisture in atmosphere has started increasing and partly cloud cover has appeared. The western disturbance will enter north India, due to which the rainy season will start once again in the state after January 5, which will continue till January 8. There is a possibility of drizzle in Indore on January 5 and rain on January 6 along with hailstorm. From January 5-7, there is a possibility of rain, hailstorm in Gwalior division.

Fog like condition is likely to prevail in Rewa, Gwalior and Chambal divisions and Tikamgarh, Niwari, Chhatarpur, Panna, Dindori, Gwalior and Datia.

Nominal fluctuation in day as well as night temperature was recorded in Madhya Pradesh. Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature 23.3 degrees Celsius, which was 0.9 degree below normal while it recorded a minimum temperature of 11.0 degrees Celsius which was 0.8 degree above normal.

Indore recorded maximum temperature of 26.4 degrees Celsius which was 0.8 degree above normal while it recorded a minimum temperature of 13.2 degrees Celsius, which was 3.5 degrees above normal.

