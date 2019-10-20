Bhopal: ‘Boycott of China-made items befits Indo-China war anniv”

BHOPAL: Bharat Tibet Sahyog Manch has torched effigies of China at district level in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday (October20)—57th anniversary of Indo-China war.

Manch state Chief Arpit Mudgal said, “Today is 57th anniversary of Indo-China war. It is known as Indo-China boundary dispute. We demand central government to make report submitted by committee of the then commandant of Indian Militry Academy PS Bhagat and the then Lt Gen Handerson on India-China war, to make it public. So far, central government has kept it confidential. The committee was constituted to know the reason behind defeat of India in Indo-China.”

In Bhopal, the manch torched effigy of China at Roshanpura Square appealing the people to boycott Chines items in festival. Manch observed Sunday as Black Day.

Holding placards highlighting anti-China sentiments the protesters appealed people to boycott the Chinese items in the market which is flooded with Chinese items in festive season. India had given shelter to Dalai Lama in 1959 and it led to conflict and dispute of India with China.

Women wing of Manch Nanda Dubey said, “Many Indian soldiers and civilians made supreme sacrifice during Indo-China war in 1962. China had attacked India on October 20. China captured a part of India. So Manch observed October 20 as black Day. Boycott of China-made items befits anniversary of Indo-China war.”