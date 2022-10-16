Bhopal: Boy injured as bullet pierces his hand while playing in local park

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A-nine-year old boy was hit by a bullet in his hand on Saturday evening. Police station incharge Rakesh Sahu told media that on Saturday at around 8.30 pm, the victim Sahib was skating in Kamla Park area when he discovered that some pointed metal pierced his hand.

“As he got injured, he fell down. The other boys rushed and took him to the nearby hospital. He was profusely bleeding. The doctors could not find the reason of blood coming out from the hand,” he added.

When the x-ray of the hand was conducted, the doctors found that a bullet was stuck between the bone and the flesh. The police have registered the case under section 336 of IPC and have started the investigation.

The police have started searching the source of the gunfire, from where it took place. It is also a matter of investigation.