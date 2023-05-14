Bhopal: Boxing coach applauded for training with 6-yr-old son

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Indian boxing team coach has shared glimpses of training with her six-year-old son and urged other moms to stay fit. The boxing coach of Sports Authority of India (SAI), Bhopal, Amanpreet Kaur, is getting thousands of views on Instagram as she posted a video of herself sweating it out with her son Angadveer on Sunday. She captioned the reel, "Mother Fit, Family Fit." Celebrating Mothers’ Day on Sunday, Kaur posted the reel on Instagram as an ode to all the working mothers who stay away from their children.

Kaur is the head coach of Indian Boxing Women’s team and often remains out for international and national tournaments. When Free Press asked about the hardest part of being a mother who coaches Indian boxers for international tournaments, Kaur said, "Leaving your son behind is the hardest part. I remember that my son was only eight months old when I had to fly to Ukraine for a tournament. But when a mother decides to support another mother, miracles happen.” "The society only expects mother to quit job and take care of her children, and motherhood is as such too. All you think about is my son. It was my mother who supported me in pursuing my dream. When I am out of station, my mother takes care of my son, which makes me carefree," she added.

Kaur balances motherhood and work in style. "I am always there for my son, even when my duty calls me. I connect with him through video calls." Kaur till now has coached many boxers who brought laurels to the country, including Olympian Pooja Rani, World Champion Arundhati Choudhary, Ankit Narwal, and Commonwealth medallist Pinki Rani.