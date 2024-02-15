Bhopal: Books On History Of Six Dialects Of State In High Demand

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The books on history of six dialects of Madhya Pradesh are in huge demand nowadays especially among youths. The books in six dialects include Malvi, Nimadi, Bundeli, Bagheli, Gondi and Bhili. Malvi, Nimadi, Bundeli, Bagheli are four regional dialects which are spoken in Ujjain, Neemuch, Khandwa, Khargone, Bhopal, Gwalior Chambal ,Satna etc districts of MP. Gondi and Bhili dialects are spoken in tribal areas in the state.

Madhya Pradesh Sahitya Akademi has published around 50 books so far. Akademi director Vikas Dave told Free Press that the reason behind this is to include folk literature (Lok Sahitya) and folk dialects (Lok Boliyan) in competitive examinations including Civil Services. “Earlier, the younger generation was not interested in reading these books. In fact, the natives didn’t even speak in these dialects at their homes,” he said, adding that “the students who are preparing the competitive exams searched these books online. When they find it authentic, they visit our Akademi to buy the books.”

According to Dave, the Akademi gives awards to the authors who write in these dialects every year. “ And due to this, a large number of writers, mostly youth, are writing literary work in these dialects. So, it may be another reason for the popularity of the books,” he said. Besides, there are many takers for books including ‘Madhya Pradesh Ke Rachnakar, a book on tribal freedom fighter Tantya Mama, Jain and Mahavir philosophy, published by the Akademi. “We have published around 1 lakh copies of the book on Tantya Mama so far. We have reprinted around 14 copies of the book on Jain and Mahavir philosophy,” Dave said, adding that “it is great to see that at least young generations are taking interest in these books for one reason or other.”