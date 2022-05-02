Bhopal: Bohra community celebrates Eid

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bohra community is celebrating Eid with traditional fervour in Bhopal and across the state. They performed Namaz of Eid in the morning at 6.30 AM after which they visited each other.

Eid prayers were conducted by Amil Saifuddin while members of the Bohra community performed prayers in more than a dozen mosques in the state capital

Bohra community performing Namaz of Eid. | FP Photo

Eid was celebrated in a traditional manner after a gap of two years because of the pandemic. This year prayers were held in masses and people greeted each other through traditional hugging to congratulate Eid.

On the other hand, arrangements are in a final stage for Eid celebrations for Muslims at Eidgah and other mosques. Traffic police have also finalised the plans for traffic movement on May 3.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 12:41 PM IST