e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Bhopal / Bhopal: Bohra community celebrates Eid

Bhopal: Bohra community celebrates Eid

Eid prayers were conducted by Amil Saifuddin while members of the Bohra community performed prayers in more than a dozen mosques in the state capital.

Staff Reporter | Updated on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 12:41 PM IST

Children greeting each other | FP Photo
Children greeting each other | FP Photo
Advertisement

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bohra community is celebrating Eid with traditional fervour in Bhopal and across the state. They performed Namaz of Eid in the morning at 6.30 AM after which they visited each other.

Eid prayers were conducted by Amil Saifuddin while members of the Bohra community performed prayers in more than a dozen mosques in the state capital

Bohra community performing Namaz of Eid.

Bohra community performing Namaz of Eid. | FP Photo

Eid was celebrated in a traditional manner after a gap of two years because of the pandemic. This year prayers were held in masses and people greeted each other through traditional hugging to congratulate Eid.

On the other hand, arrangements are in a final stage for Eid celebrations for Muslims at Eidgah and other mosques. Traffic police have also finalised the plans for traffic movement on May 3.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Bhopal: 129 water coolers, 1269 water taps installed at Rly stations in Bhopal Railway division Bhopal: 129 water coolers, 1269 water taps installed at Rly stations in Bhopal Railway division
Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 12:41 PM IST