Bhopal: BMC razes encroachments on Ektapuri ground, family booked for obstructing drive, pelting stones

BHOPAL: The teams of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) and of the district administration removed encroachments from different parts of Bhopal on Thursday. In Ashoka Garden, the teams razed down a boundary wall and cleared the area of the gowdowns and tin shades erected illegally on the premises.

A few locals were also booked by Ashoka Garden police for obstructing the drive and pelting stones on the BMC teams.

Besides, the municipal team also removed two-wheelers and cars illegally parked in front of the Indian coffee house (ICH) and New Market areas.

In the Ashoka Garden area, the encroachments were removed from the Ektapuri ground, where some 15 families had built their gowdowns and shops.

As the locals began to oppose the drive the team of police was sent to bring the situation under control. There were over 30 illegal make-shift arrangements that were cleared from the area.

Also the teams razed down the boundary wall built around the structures.

Police have booked a family for opposing and obstructing the drive. The family members vandalised the glass of JCB machine and prevented the government officials from discharging their duty. Those who have been booked include Mohammad Saleem, his wife Saira Bi, Waseem,Mo Naeem, Gulfam, Mateen for opposing the drive and for obstructing it.

All the offenders were also warned against any encroachment on government land, said SHO Ashoka Garden Alok Shrivastav.