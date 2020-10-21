Bhopal: 24-yr-old man held for raping minor

BHOPAL: A 24-year-old man raped a minor girl on Monday night. The girl’s mother had gone to Durga puja pandal and her father was inside the room when the incident occurred. Police said accused Shailendra Patel lives in Subhash Nagar with his family. The girl also lives in the same building.

The building has common toilets, said police. The girl told police that when she was heading for the toilet, the accused dragged her inside his room and raped her. He also threatened her not to reveal it to anyone. The girl did not narrate the ordeal to her parents fearing the accused but told him about it later and they approached police on Wednesday night.

Police said the accused has been arrested. SHO Ashoka Garden Alok Shrivastav said the accused had left his wife five days back at her parent’s house in Sagar as she had delivered a baby. He said the accused is being quizzed about the incident.