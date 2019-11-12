Bhopal: BMC officials pulled up for mess in transfer station

BHOPAL: Commissioner of urban administration department P Narhari during his visit on Tuesday to the transfer stations of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), expressed anger over filth at transfer station at Yaadgare-Shahjahani Park.

He asked officials to ensure that staff should get better working environment.

He found the garbage collection vehicles of the civic body to be dirty and asked them to ensure that they are washed before they set about collecting waste.

He also directed the officials to ensure that the staff in collection vehicles are in proper uniform.

He also visited the Bhanpur site where BMC is developing a plastic center and also the e-waste is being gathered for the upcoming e-waste clinic, the first in the state, to be set up at New Market.

‘We will issue an advisory soon’

Deputy director of Urban administration Neelesh Dubey said that the commissioner has asked us to issue an advisory to the BMC as unhygenic condition for workers is harmful to their health, and we will issue an advisory to the officials of BMC soon.