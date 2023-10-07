Bhopal: BMC Demolishes Dilapidated Overhead Tank In Saraswati Nagar

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished a dilapidated overhead tank in Saraswati Nagar (Jawahar Chowk) on Saturday.

The civic body, however, clarified that if a situation arises, a new overhead tank will be constructed to fulfil the requirement of the area. BMC city engineer (water supply) Udit Garg told Free Press that “The overhead tank was in a dilapidated condition and the BMC was not using it for a long time.”

BMC chairman Kishan Suryavanshi said, “The overhead tank was unused so the BMC administration dismantled it. If a situation arises, the civic body will construct another overhead tank.”

In November, 2012, seven people were killed after an overhead tank collapsed in the city. After the incident, several overhead tanks were dismantled from a safety point of view in the state capital.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)