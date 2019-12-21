Bhopal: BMC delays honoraria of corporators

BHOPAL: The corporators in the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) have not been paid their honorarium for the month.

Cash crunch in BMC had affected developmental projects and delayed salaries of its contractual workers and now the cash crunch is affecting its corproators who receive Rs 6,000 a month as honorarium.

The corproators are now planning to hold a meeting with officials.

BJP corporator Sanjeev Gupta said honorarium is credited by the first week of every month into our accounts.

He said our honorarium is credited after salaries of all the employees are disbursed and it seems that employees have not received their salaries.

Leader of Opposition in BMC Mohammad Sageer said the honorarium is not credited into our accounts even after 21 days.We have planned to talk to the officials for it, he says.

Mehtab Singh, additional commissioner in BMC said funds are there and are being released for every work.