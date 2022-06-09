Bhopal: Blood donors to be feted; directive to CMHOs

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Blood donors will be felicitated in Madhya Pradesh. There will be programmes from block development to village level on "World Blood Donor Day" on June 14.

Regarding these, health commissioner Dr Sudam Khade has given instructions to all collectors, chief medical and health officers, civil surgeons.

The health commissioner informed that as per the theme of 2022, to promote voluntary blood donation in the district, felicitation for voluntary blood donors, blood donation camps, registry of blood donors according to blood group and blood group camps are to be organised.

According to instructions received from the Central government, an oath ceremony should be done for voluntary blood donation at all government and non-government institutions, colleges, block and village level.

All blood centres should ensure that sufficient quantities of blood are made available by registering them in the e-Raktkosh portal.

Any voluntary blood donor can register himself as a donor through e-Raktkosh App, Co-Win App or Arogya Setu App. More and more blood donors should be registered by promoting it.

Proper use of blood collection transportation vans provided to the districts should be ensured. The health commissioner has said that blood donation is a routine activity and blood banking is included in emergency services. In view of the upcoming Dastak campaign, all blood centres should make sure to provide sufficient quantities of blood stock.