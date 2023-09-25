Bhopal: Blood Collection Unit Opens At AIIMS

AIIMS, Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AIIMS, Bhopal, has started blood collection unit for benefit of pregnant women under Extended Pradhan Mantri Matritva Abhiyan (E-PMSMA) for High Risk Pregnancy, a national initiative by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

AIIMS director Dr Ajai Singh inaugurated a blood collection unit. AIIMS’s Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology registered over 200 safe deliveries in August 2023.

Dr Poonam Shrivastava, Health Officer, praised the department's efforts in maternal care and called upon Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA workers) to utilise the facilities available at AIIMS Bhopal for benefit of community. She highlighted the importance of collaboration between healthcare institutions and grassroots workers to improve maternal and child health in the region.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)