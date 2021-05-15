Bhopal: Black fungal treatment units in Indore, Rewa, Gwalior soon

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Black fungal treatment units will be set up at medical college hospitals of Indore, Rewa and Gwalior soon.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in virtual meeting with medical experts, said that treatment facilities of black fungal will be available at hospitals linked to medical colleges of Indore, Gwalior and Rewa. Separate wards will be developed there.

In Bhopal, over 75 cases of black fungal infection were reported in last few weeks. The patients are undergoing treatment. Of them, 23 patients have been admitted in Hamidia Hospital.

Earlier, chief minister had asked to treat black fungal infection as part of post corona care at Covid care centres as most government hospitals denied treatment stating that patients should visit Hamidia Hospital as there is separate unit there.