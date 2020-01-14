Bhopal: Black Chanderi, Maheshwari sarees attracts women

BHOPAL: Encouraged by film actor Vidya Balan ordering for a black colour Chanderi sari, Mrignaynee Emporium has decided to organise a special exhibition ‘Mrignaynee Makar Sankranti Utsav 2020’.

A huge collections of black colour Chanderi and Maheshwari sarees, ranging from Rs 3,500 to 2.54 lakh are on display under 17-day exhibition-cum-sale which began on Tuesday.

These black colour sarees in zigzag, Jamdani, Jugnoo and Asarfi Buti designs are available in all the four branches of emporium in the city including GTB Complex, Bittan Market, Hamidia and Gauhar Mahal.

A black colour chanderi sari with real gold zari work worth Rps 2.54 lakh is also display here. Some Chanderi and Maheshwari sarees in red and golden zari work are also on sale.

Besides colours and designs, these collections are available with 30% discount which is one of the major attractions for buyers.

Regional Manager, Magrignaynee Emporium M Sharma, told Free Press, “We are organising the exhibition for the first time on the occasion of ‘Makar Sankranti’ after getting inspired from film actor Vidya Balan. 10-days back, she placed an order of a black colour chanderi from Chanderi for the festival.”

He said that Vidya loves to wear chanderi sarees and has been brand ambassadors of the fabric. Film actor Kareena kapoor also loves to wear the sari. In fact, we named design on her name” Sharma said.

He said “We generally avoid wearing black colour attires especially during auspicious occasions. But it is not so always. Sometimes it looks amazing especially red and golden colour designs on black colour sarees.”

The exhibition will open till January 30.