Bhopal: BJP’s poster of Scindia with Modi, Shah in Bhind creates flutter

BHOPAL: A poster put up by a BJP leader welcoming AICC general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia has created ripples in political circle. Hridyesh Sharma had put up posters welcoming the former union minister during his visit to Bhind.

What caused a flutter was that in posters Scindia was sharing space with PM Narendra Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah. Sharma had put up posters to commend Scindia for backing abrogation of Article 370 by the Central government.

Following abrogation of Article 370 in August, Scindia had tweeted his support for the decision in national interest. His stand was in stark contrast to Congress’ official stand. During the visit, Scindia also obliquely targeted Congress-led state government thus lending impetus to speculations.

The former Guna MP said that farm loan waiver promise of the party had not been fulfilled on the ground. “We promised to waive farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh. However, only loans up to Rs 50,000 have been waived. The state government must waive loan up to promised Rs 2 lakh,” he said at a party programme. Reiterating the demand of compensating rain and flood-hit population sans any ground survey, Scindia said “The situation in some areas ravaged by rain and flood is really bad. No survey is required to compensate those affected by it. Cent percent compensation needs to be made for population in these areas. I’ve told people that in this time of difficulty, I’m with them, but the government too will have to stand by them in these times,” said Scindia.

Scindia’s statements have given much needed ammunition to the opposition BJP to fire salvos at the Kamal Nath-led government in the state.

The former Lok Sabha member from Guna is not the first Congress leader to criticize farm loan waiver which played key role in Congress’s return to power in MP. A few weeks back, party MLA and ex-CM Digvijaya Singh’s brother Lakshman Singh too had raised the issue of loan waiver promise far from being fulfilled.