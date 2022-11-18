Bhopal: BJP workers seek apology on temple-shaped birthday cake

e-Paper Get App
BJP workers seek apology on temple-shaped birthday cake

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 18, 2022, 11:03 PM IST
FP Photo
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A day after being embroiled in a controversy over cutting a temple-shaped cake in Chhindwara, the former chief minister Kamal Nath celebrated his birthday with his supporters here in Bhopal on Friday. A video of Nath cutting a temple-shaped birthday cake went viral, with the BJP calling it an insult to Hindus.

As a quiet birthday celebrations were  underway at PCC chief Nath’s residence, a group of BJP workers burnt his effigy over the temple-shaped birthday cake. Gathered in a large number at Roshanpura, the BJP workers raised slogans against Kamal Nath for hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus.

BJP Yuva Morcha District unit demanded an unconditional apology from Kamal Nath. They also threatened to try to stop Rahul Gandhi’s yatra in Madhya Pradesh if Nath fails to tender an apology.

Meanwhile, Nath met Congressmen at his residence and accepted their wishes on his birthday. A number of tribal leaders also came to wish the former CM. Nath also distributed gifts to children on this occasion.

