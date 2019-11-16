Bhopal: BJP stalwarts give demo against Rafale case a miss

BHOPAL: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), after the Supreme Court cancelling all reviewing petitions in the Rafale case, demonstrated across the country demanding an apology from Rahul Gandhi.

In Madhya Pradesh, no BJP stalwart, except BJP state president Rakesh Singh, was seen in the demonstration. Ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, leader of opposition Gopal Bhargava, ex-minister Narottam Mishra, Bhupendra Singh and other bigwigs of the party gave demonstration a miss.

Singh, during demonstration at Roshanpura Square, said Rahul kept on speaking lies on Rafale across the country. The decision of the Supreme Court has exposed the lie of Rahul and Sonia Gandhi. Singh said BJP demands Rahul to seek apology from the people of the country and he should not speak lies in future.

Singh objects over Yadav’s letter: Rakesh Singh has expressed severe concern over Rewa Municipal Corporation, commissioner Sabhajit Yadav writing to ex-CM Chouhan. He said it is first time when any officer is directly writing to an ex-CM of three terms- in such a language. He said Chief Minister Kamal Nath is unable to fight directly and that is why he is taking support of bureaucracy.