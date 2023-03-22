Bhopal: BJP leader from Ashoknagar Yadvendra Singh joins Congress along with 500 workers, alleges corruption

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Alleging 'corruption' in the saffron party, BJP leader from Ashoknagar and district panchayat member Yadvendra Singh joined Congress on Wednesday.

Yadvendra Singh, son of three times Ashoknagar MLA Rao Deshraj Singh, joined the Congress party along with 500 workers in presence of MP Congress president and former chief minister Kamal Nath.

"A few new leaders who have joined the BJP after toppling the Congress government have started exploiting the BJP workers. Annoyed with the top leadership of the party, hundreds of BJP workers have decided to join the Congress party," said district panchayat member from district Ashoknagar, Yadvendra Yadav, here at PCC, on Wednesday.

“ The ideology of the BJP has changed. Now the party is being headed by the people who are capturing the lands of SC/ST people and also suppressing the old BJP workers. We have raised their complaints several times, but to no avail”, he added.

Alleging corruption in the saffron party, Singh accused BJP MLAs and ministers for sabotaging the rights of the suppressed people, while addressing the party workers. He said “I thought those who had toppled the Nath government, for them Rs 35 crore is a sufficient amount, but their greed have not ended. Their brothers have captured the ponds of fisheries, made for the marginal fishermen”.

In the programme former minister Jaivardhan Singh, MLA Gopal Singh Chouhan, former Union minister Arun Yadav and many other leaders of the party were present.