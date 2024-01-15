Bhopal: BJP Faces Challenge In Five LS Seats

Representational Picture

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP has rolled up its sleeves for the Lok Sabha election asking its leaders to pull out all the stops to win 29 seats. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the BJP won 28 seats, and, in 2014, the party got 27. Nevertheless, the BJP is facing challenges in five seats to achieve the target for winning all the 29 seats. The BJP was batting on a sticky in these seats in the assembly election. The Congress may pose a serious challenge to the ruling party in the Lok Sabha election in these seats.

The BJP may have to make some extra efforts in Balaghat, Morena, Ratlam and Dhar LS constituencies besides in Chhindwara. The Congress won all the seven assembly seats in Chhindwara which is considered a fortress of former chief minister Kamal Nath whose son Nakul Nath is an MP from this constituency. For the BJP, it may not be easy to win this seat this time, too. Congress leader Kantilal Bhuria is all set to contest from the Ratlam-Jhabua LS constituency. Bhuria has won elections several times from this constituency where the BJP lost four seats in the assembly election.

The ruling party does not have a strong candidate to field from this constituency. BJP s Dhal Singh Bisen is an MP from Balaghat where the BJP lost four seats in the Vidhan Sabha election. This constituency may become a challenge for the ruling party. Former MP from Morena Narendra Singh Tomar has been elected Vidhan Sabha Speaker, so he cannot openly campaign for the party. The BJP has lost five seats in this region, so in the LS election, the BJP may need to work hard in the Morena constituency. The ruling party lost five assembly seats in Dhar.

Keeping the LS election in mind, the Congress high command has appointed legislator from the Gandhwani constituency in the area, Umang Singhar, Leader of the Opposition. The Congress may pose a challenge to the BJP in this constituency.