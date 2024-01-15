 Bhopal: Tigress Tranquilized In Village Near Bandhavgarh
The tigress went inside the jungle but returned again and attacked the villager.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, January 15, 2024, 11:31 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A young tigress was tranquilised and released in an enclosure on Monday. It had attacked Karondia village resident Ramdayal Kushwah on Sunday. The victim was rushed to hospital and is out of danger. Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve Deputy Director Prakash Kumar Verma said a 3-year-old tigress was tranqualised in Karondia village in Panpata range.

The tigress had unleashed fear in Karondia village earlier. Its movement was watched closely and assumed that it might have gone near the village in search of cattle. The shrubs where tigress used to hide were cleared. The tigress went inside the jungle but returned again and attacked the villager.

37-yr-old suffers heart attack in mall, dies in hospital

A 37-year-old native of Rewa suffered heart attack when he visited a mall in MP Nagar with his friend on Sunday noon, the police said. He was taken to hospital where he died during treatment.

MP Nagar police station TI Jitendra Singh Gurjar said decreased Prashant Chaturvedi (37) visited city on Sunday morning for some work and went to a mall with his friend. While shopping, he suddenly complained of chest pain and fell on the floor.

People surrounded the duo and a person named Amit Kumar provided him cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) for respite. As the emergency medical aid and equipment were not available at the mall, an ambulance was called, which took time to arrive. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where he died during treatment, SHO Gurjar said.

