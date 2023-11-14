 Bhopal: BJP Accuses Nath Of Spreading Communal Hatred
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: BJP Accuses Nath Of Spreading Communal Hatred

Bhopal: BJP Accuses Nath Of Spreading Communal Hatred

In another complaint, they demanded to ban late night public gatherings at hotels of old city in Bhopal.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 14, 2023, 01:33 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A delegation of BJP has made a complaint to Election Commission, accusing State Congress President Kamal Nath of spreading communal hatred.

In another complaint, they demanded to ban late night public gatherings at hotels of old city in Bhopal. According to BJP, on November 12, a tweet was posted on authorised Twitter handle of Congress over cow killing, which had no connection with reality.

In the wake of the tweet, BJP demanded to ban public meetings of Kamal Nath with immediate effect and Congress twitter handle till December 3.

According to BJP, shops remain open till 2 am in Bhopal’s Ibrahimpura, Jehangirabad, Koh-e-Fiza, Ibrahimganj, Kazi Camp where people gather and plan poll strategy. It is violation of model code of conduct. Public gatherings during late night hours should be stopped immediately.

Read Also
MP Horror: Speeding Bolero Rams Into A House, Kills Woman, Leaves Toddler Critical On Diwali In...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: BJP Accuses Nath Of Spreading Communal Hatred

Bhopal: BJP Accuses Nath Of Spreading Communal Hatred

Bhopal: Man Seeks Divorce As Wife Does Not Revel In Parties

Bhopal: Man Seeks Divorce As Wife Does Not Revel In Parties

How Many OBC PMs, CMs Congress Has Given To Country: Chouhan

How Many OBC PMs, CMs Congress Has Given To Country: Chouhan

Ladli Behna Yojana Sum To Hiked To Rs 3,000: BJP Chief

Ladli Behna Yojana Sum To Hiked To Rs 3,000: BJP Chief

Candidates’ Focus: Community-Cluster Vote Bank, Booth Management

Candidates’ Focus: Community-Cluster Vote Bank, Booth Management