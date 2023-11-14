Bhopal: BJP Accuses Nath Of Spreading Communal Hatred

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A delegation of BJP has made a complaint to Election Commission, accusing State Congress President Kamal Nath of spreading communal hatred.

In another complaint, they demanded to ban late night public gatherings at hotels of old city in Bhopal. According to BJP, on November 12, a tweet was posted on authorised Twitter handle of Congress over cow killing, which had no connection with reality.

In the wake of the tweet, BJP demanded to ban public meetings of Kamal Nath with immediate effect and Congress twitter handle till December 3.

According to BJP, shops remain open till 2 am in Bhopal’s Ibrahimpura, Jehangirabad, Koh-e-Fiza, Ibrahimganj, Kazi Camp where people gather and plan poll strategy. It is violation of model code of conduct. Public gatherings during late night hours should be stopped immediately.

