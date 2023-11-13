MP Horror: Speeding Bolero Rams Into A House, Kills Woman & Toddler On Diwali In Shivpuri

MP: Woman Dead, 3-yr-old Injured After Uncontrolled Bolero Rams Into Their House In Shivpuri |

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A speeding Bolero lost control and rammed into a house in Shivpuri district on Diwali on Sunday, killing a woman and severely injuring a 3-year-old kid. The incident was reported in Bhauti town of Pichhore sub-division of the district. Police have started investigating the matter.

According to information, on the day of Diwali, a Bolero pickup vehicle went out of control and broke the wall of a house in Ganesh Mohalla of Bhauti town. The wall got damaged and fell down.

Najma Khan and her 3 year old grandson Uzer Khan, who were sitting on the other side of the wall, were injured after getting buried under the debris. Both the injured were admitted to the district hospital, from where the woman was referred to Gwalior in view of her critical condition but she died on the way.

Driver was reportedly drunk

The car reportedly belongs to Ballu Kasab (Seth) and it was being driven by Ballu's driver Chhotu Lodhi who was under the influence of alcohol. The house where the car entered belongs to Mehboob Khan and Mehboob Khan's wife Najma Khan has died. Police have started the investigation of the matter.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)