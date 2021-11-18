Bhopal: Biker hits stray dog, both die

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A biker and a dog died after the bike hit the dog near Roshanpura square in Bhopal on Wednesday night, sources said on Thursday.

The biker identified Ankit, 35, a resident of Shaheed Nagar, was working at a pathology lab, sources added.

Investigation officer Sunil Kumar Raghuvanshi said that Ankit was heading towards Jahangirabad on his bike when a stray dog came in front of his bike.

While the dog died on spot, Ankit was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died during treatment.

The police have registered a case and started an investigation.

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 03:40 PM IST