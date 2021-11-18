Bhopal: Biker hits stray dog, both die

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A biker and a dog died after the bike hit the dog near Roshanpura square in Bhopal on Wednesday night, sources said on Thursday.
The biker identified Ankit, 35, a resident of Shaheed Nagar, was working at a pathology lab, sources added.
Investigation officer Sunil Kumar Raghuvanshi said that Ankit was heading towards Jahangirabad on his bike when a stray dog came in front of his bike.
While the dog died on spot, Ankit was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died during treatment.
The police have registered a case and started an investigation.