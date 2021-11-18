e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Digital age is raising new questions on sovereignty, governance, ethics, law, rights and security: PM Modi at Sydney DialogueIndia records 11,919 fresh COVID-19 cases, 470 deaths in last 24 hoursDelhi's AQI stagnant in 'very poor' category, stands at 362
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 03:40 PM IST

Bhopal: Biker hits stray dog, both die

The biker identified Ankit, 35, a resident of Shaheed Nagar, was working at a pathology lab, sources added.
Staff Reporter
Advertisement

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A biker and a dog died after the bike hit the dog near Roshanpura square in Bhopal on Wednesday night, sources said on Thursday.

The biker identified Ankit, 35, a resident of Shaheed Nagar, was working at a pathology lab, sources added.

Investigation officer Sunil Kumar Raghuvanshi said that Ankit was heading towards Jahangirabad on his bike when a stray dog came in front of his bike.

While the dog died on spot, Ankit was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died during treatment.

The police have registered a case and started an investigation.

ALSO READ

Bhopal: Home Minister Narottam Mishra says Vir Das won't be allowed to perform in Madhya Pradesh Bhopal: Home Minister Narottam Mishra says Vir Das won't be allowed to perform in Madhya Pradesh
Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 03:40 PM IST
Advertisement