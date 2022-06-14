Bhopal: Biker collides head-on with loading auto, dies

Representational Image |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old man returning from his friend’s marriage died in a road accident after his bike collided with a loading auto in the early hours of Monday, said Govindpura police.

Police station in-charge Ashok Parihar said that the victim Akash Kumar, a resident of Azad Nagar colony of Govindpura, ran a wholesale grocery shop in the locality.

Around 4.30 am the youth was returning from his friend’s marriage, when he met with an accident at Vijaynagar main road. The loading auto rickshaw coming from the opposite side collided with his bike leading to a fatal accident. The youth was rushed to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment later in the day.

Police on Tuesday registered a case against the loading auto rickshaw driver and seized the vehicle.