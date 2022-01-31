Bhopal: Bihar cultural council prepares for Saraswati Pooja on Vasant Panchami

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bihar Cultural Council met at BHEL here on Sunday to discuss organising Saraswati Pooja on Vasant Panchami to be celebrated on February 5, said the general secretary of the council Satendra Kumar.

Festivities will be held all day on the occasion with several cultural performances, he said. A health camp will also be organised with medical and dental professionals available to check the patients for free.

The festivities will begin at 9 am with worshipping Goddess Saraswati followed by havan. After Maha arti at 11 am, Shiksha Sanskar will be organised for small children preparing to start studies, said Kumar.

Mahaprasad vitaran will begin at 12 pm with folk singers from Poorvanchal performing bhajans, he added. Local MLA Krishna Gaur will attend the festivities as the chief guest.

Kumar said, Saraswati Pooja is one of the most celebrated festivals of Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh region. We have a huge community of people belonging to those areas and we intend to keep our customs alive and pass on to the next generation though we reside outside of our hometowns.

We have been celebrating all our festivals with gaiety and people here have also expressed - fondness for connecting with our culture. Goddess Saraswati is not only the deity of knowledge and wisdom but also of art and creativity, he said. The colour theme of the day is usually yellow, pink and white, added Kumar.

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 12:06 AM IST