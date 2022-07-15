e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Bharat Jodo Yatra by Congress aims to defame country, says home minister Narottam Mishra

Dr Mishra said that Congress wanted to give a message to the country and the world by naming this yatra as Bharat Jodo, which means India was not united. “Congress leaves no chance to defame the country,” he said.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, July 15, 2022, 10:40 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra takes a selfie after inaugurating a point ahead of Tokyo Olympics in 2020 | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State home minister Dr Narottam Mishra has questioned Bharat Jodo Yatra, which Congress plans to take out from Kashmir to Kanyakumari on October 2.

Dr Mishra said that Congress wanted to give a message to the country and the world by naming this yatra as Bharat Jodo, which means India was not united. “Congress leaves no chance to defame the country,” he said.

Mishra said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the country was on way to becoming a world superpower but Congress was taking out yatra only to defame it. He said that the only agenda of Congress had been to break and defame the country. If they lose elections, they raise questions on EVMs.

Earlier, they also raised questions on free anti-Covid vaccination. If the army does any work that adds to pride of country, then they raise questions on it, even they also raise finger on judiciary of country, Mishra said.

Speaking further, Mishra said Congress party had lost trust of people and that party would not benefit from such a Yatra. This attempt of Congress to defame country will also fail, he added.

Read Also
Bhopal:280 disaster response centres, 96 QRT pressed in flood rescue Op, says home minister Narottam...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalBhopal: Bharat Jodo Yatra by Congress aims to defame country, says home minister Narottam Mishra

RECENT STORIES

First prototype train of Mumbai Metro 3 expected to arrive in August, says MMRC chief Ashwini Bhide

First prototype train of Mumbai Metro 3 expected to arrive in August, says MMRC chief Ashwini Bhide

US 'will not walk away' from Middle East and leave vacuum to be filled by China: Joe Biden at Saudi...

US 'will not walk away' from Middle East and leave vacuum to be filled by China: Joe Biden at Saudi...

Mira Bhayandar: Solar Boon! Tribal hamlets in MBMC to get solar-powered street lights

Mira Bhayandar: Solar Boon! Tribal hamlets in MBMC to get solar-powered street lights

Who is Jagdeep Dhankhar? All you need to know about NDA's Vice Presidential candidate

Who is Jagdeep Dhankhar? All you need to know about NDA's Vice Presidential candidate

Karnataka revokes ban on photography inside govt offices a day after imposition

Karnataka revokes ban on photography inside govt offices a day after imposition