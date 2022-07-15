Bhopal: Bharat Jodo Yatra by Congress aims to defame country, says home minister Narottam Mishra

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra takes a selfie after inaugurating a point ahead of Tokyo Olympics in 2020 | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State home minister Dr Narottam Mishra has questioned Bharat Jodo Yatra, which Congress plans to take out from Kashmir to Kanyakumari on October 2.

Dr Mishra said that Congress wanted to give a message to the country and the world by naming this yatra as Bharat Jodo, which means India was not united. “Congress leaves no chance to defame the country,” he said.

Mishra said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the country was on way to becoming a world superpower but Congress was taking out yatra only to defame it. He said that the only agenda of Congress had been to break and defame the country. If they lose elections, they raise questions on EVMs.

Earlier, they also raised questions on free anti-Covid vaccination. If the army does any work that adds to pride of country, then they raise questions on it, even they also raise finger on judiciary of country, Mishra said.

Speaking further, Mishra said Congress party had lost trust of people and that party would not benefit from such a Yatra. This attempt of Congress to defame country will also fail, he added.