Bhopal: Bharat Bhawan still lacks with 2 trustees after 2 months of reconstitution

BHOPAL: It has been two months since the state government dissolved the Bharat Bhavan Trust, but the new trust is yet to see the light of the day. The new body still waits for its first meeting as the Central Government not coming up with the names its two representatives.

On October 4 this year, the Bharat Bhavan Trust was reconstituted and six new trustees; Gulzar (literature), Shyam Benegal (film), Astad Debu (dance), Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh (visual arts), Sanjana Kapoor (theatre) and Ustad Bahauddin Dagar (music), all from different fields of culture were appointed.

The Bharat Bhavan Trust holds 12 members, of which six are appointed by the state government and two by the Central government. These eight trustees in turn select four new trustees. The chairman of the Trust is also named by the Trustees. Principal Secretary, Culture of the state government is the member-secretary of the Trust.

According to the sources, the state government appealed to the Centre to nominate two trustees, immediately after the reconstitution of the Trust. Two or three reminders were also sent but to no avail.

The Trust’s meeting can be organised only when the Centre comes up with the names of its nominees to the state. The Bharat Bhavan will organise the meeting once the Centre’s nominees are named.

According to the sources, depending on the convenience of the members, the meeting will be held at Mumbai or Delhi.

Once we receive communication from the government saying that the two representatives of the Centre have been appointed to the Trust, we will initiate the process of convening the meeting. The venue will be decided later.

- Prem Shankar Shukla, chief administrative officer, Bharat Bhavan