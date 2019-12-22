Bhopal: Bharat Bhavan Trust's Maiden meeting of reconstituted BBT likely on Jan 8

BHOPAL: The maiden meeting of the reconstituted Bharat Bhavan Trust is likely to be held on January 8 next year at Mumbai.

On October 4 this year, the Bharat Bhavan Trust, constituted by the former BJP regime was dissolved by the Kamal Nath Government and was reconstituted.

Six new trustees from different fields of art and culture were appointed as members of the new body. They included famous poet and lyricist Gulzar, renowned film director Shyam Benegal, dancer and choreographer Astad Deboo, painter Gulam Mohammad Sheikh, theatre personality Sanjana Kapoor and Rudra Veena player Ustad Baha'ud'din Mohiuddin Dagar.

Bharat Bhavan Trust has 12 members, of which six are appointed by state government and two by Central government. These eight trustees then meet and select four new trustees. The chairman of the Trust is also named by the Trustees. Principal secretary, culture of the state government is the member-secretary of the Trust.

The state government has written to the Centre to nominate its two representatives on the Trust. The communication was sent immediately after the formation of the new Trust. The Centre is yet to name its representatives.

PS Culture Pankaj Rag told Free Press, “We hope that the Centre would name its nominees before the meeting. However, even if it doesn’t happen, we would go ahead with an introductory meeting.”

Rag said that Mumbai has been chosen as the venue for the first meeting as it would be convenient for the trustees, most of whom reside in the megapolis.